Gazprom does not plan to produce shale gas — company

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Gazprom does not plan to produce shale gas that adversely affects the environment in view of being supported by proven reserves at conventional fields, the company said on Tuesday.

"Gazprom also does not plan shale gas production in view of high availability of proven gas reserves at conventional fields, whose development is more efficient either from economic or from environmental point of view," the company said.

Shale gas produced with the use of hydraulic fracturing process will obtain the status of a ‘contaminated’ energy source as the significant of environmental agenda is growing, Gazprom noted.