Alexis Rodzianko steps down as President of AmCham Russia at the end of year

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Alexis Rodzianko will step down as President and CEO at the end of the year after eight years of working in this capacity, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) announced on Monday. Robert Agee will replace him on this post.

"AmCham today announces that Alexis Rodzianko will be stepping down as President and CEO at the end of the year, having served successfully in this role for eight years. After an extensive selection process run in both Russia and the US by the global organizational consultant Korn Ferry, the Board of Directors of AmCham has appointed Robert Agee as his successor," the chamber reported.

According to the announcement, Robert Agee "has more than 30 years of innovative leadership in the technology sector, including holding senior positions at Xerox and Cisco in Russia." He is well acquainted with AmCham and was twice elected as a member of the AmCham Board of Directors and has served on its Executive Committee.

"It’s hard to overestimate the value that Alexis has brought to AmCham since he joined back in 2013. From the very beginning, he used his extensive network, knowledge and experience to successfully navigate the Chamber through turbulent times. In his support of all of our members, he also played an important role in promoting bilateral business and economic ties and worked towards stabilizing the Russian-American relationship," Barry Sheridan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AmCham Russia, said as quoted by the press service.

"At the same time, we are delighted to be welcoming Robert as our new President and CEO. His vast and unique experience working at major multinationals in Russia, as well as working with a range of small and medium size businesses, will be of tremendous value to AmCham in Russia and all its members, including in helping us to further develop our SME programs," he added.

Robert Agee will assume the position of President and CEO of AmCham at the next Board meeting in early December 2021.