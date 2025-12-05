Purchasing Russian oil by India beneficial for both countries — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. India is a major buyer of Russian oil, which is beneficial for both New Delhi and Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT.

"India is a great purchaser of Russian oil, and India is really earning good money. So it’s very beneficial for India and, of course, it’s beneficial for us," he said when asked about 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of oil from Russia. This is primarily a matter of bilateral relations between India and the US, Peskov noted.

It is necessary to take into account what is lost due to duties imposed, and what is gained as a result of continued purchases, the spokesman said. "If continuation of purchases is bringing you better money why not to continue," he added.