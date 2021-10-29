Russia invites Italy to consider joint project on autonomous navigation — ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia has invited Italy to consider the possibility of organizing a joint pilot project for the introduction of autonomous ship navigation in the republic with the participation of companies from the two countries. This is according to the statement Russia’s Transport Ministry published following the results of the fifth meeting of the Russian-Italian working group on transport.

The parties also discussed the use of unmanned vehicles on highways and steps to overcome the consequences of COVID-19 in transport industry.

As the main area of cooperation, the meeting participants mentioned an increase in the volume of cargo transportation via the Europe-Russia-China route. Also, the parties discussed further cooperation on road infrastructure, transport education, road service, the ministry said.