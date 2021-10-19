Iran becomes leading grain importer from Russia — experts

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Iran became Russia's largest grain importer, importing 3.7 mln tonnes of grain in the current agricultural year (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022), according to analytical company Prozerno.

"For the first three months of the new season 2021-2022, exports to Iran from Russia amounted to 3.697 mln tonnes of grain, including 3.091 mln of wheat, 392,600 tonnes of barley, 215,300 tonnes of corn. Thus, Iran reached first place not only among the importers of Russian wheat and corn but also in the overall standings for all grain types," the statement said.

Experts estimate that Turkey purchased 3.523 mln tonnes of Russian grain, including 2.87 mln tonnes of wheat, 569,200 tonnes of barley, and 73,100 tonnes of corn. Egypt came in third place with 1.69 mln tonnes of wheat.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported earlier that grain exports in the 2021-2022 agricultural year decreased by 21.3% and amounted to 13 mln tonnes as of October 14. At the same time, the volume of wheat exports for the season decreased by 18% and amounted to 11.1 mln tonnes, barley - by 34.9% to 1.5 mln tonnes, corn - by 56.5% to 0.2 mln tonnes. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture, for the current agricultural year, grain exports may amount to 45-48 mln tonnes. Agricultural exports amounted to 48 mln tonnes in 2020-2021, including 38.4 mln tonnes of wheat.