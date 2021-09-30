MOEX Russia, RTS indexes rising by end of trading session

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian market indexes were in the green during the trading session on Thursday. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 1.11% to 4,103.52 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 1.21% to 1,777.74 points, according to trading data.

The dollar lost 0.1% to 72.74 rubles. The euro edged down by 0.31% and amounted to 84.18 rubles.

Meanwhile, Brent futures declined by 0.06% and totaled $78.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE.

"High price levels in commodities and the relatively calm international background support domestic assets," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says. Monetary signals, the coronavirus pandemic, the situation with China’s Evergrande and key statistics remain in the focus.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 4,010-4,110 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World says. Freedom Finance believes the MOEX Russia Index will attempt to be 4,050-4,110 points by the close of business on Friday and expects the Russian stock segment to be in the red.