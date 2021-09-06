Agreements totaling $49.32 bln signed at EEF

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Agreements totaling 3.6 trillion rubles ($49.32 bln) were signed at the sixth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said at the conference following the forum.

"In terms of numbers, agreements were signed at the forum for a total of 3.6 trillion rubles. Now there is a lot of work to bring these 3.6 trillion [rubles] into the economy of the Far East," he said.

Trutnev noted that work in the Far East will continue to be aimed at attracting investments, both Russian and foreign. "We will continue to try to constantly create new development opportunities, thus securing for the Far East this status of a testing ground for management technologies associated with the development of the region," he said.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program was "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that were part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior, and Far East Street.