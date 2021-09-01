Broad use of GM food in Russia premature, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, August 31. /TASS/. The widespread use of genetically modified (GM) food in Russia is still premature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with schoolchildren during his trip to the Far East.

"We indeed have a law that limits the use of genetically modified food so that it does not appear on the table. At the same time, there are no restrictions in working in this area for scientific purposes," the head of state said.

"The issue of using genetically modified food is indeed very complicated and specialists believe it is not yet ready for broad use, like in the United States, for example, where pulse crops, soybeans and corn are grown in huge quantities, then used to feed the cattle, and then meat enters sales channels," Putin noted.

Russia banned the planting of genetically modified plants and the import of genetically modified seeds from July 4, 2016.