Russia’s leadership felt absence of Eastern Economic Forum in 2020 — official

VLADIVOSTOK, August 17. /TASS/. The absence of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic led to losses for the Russian leadership, which is responsible for the development of the Far East, Acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Tuesday.

"We did not hold the forum last year, the reason is absolutely clear — pandemic. And we felt that, in general, there are some losses. Because of the attention from the whole world, and this is how I see it - at the previous forum, we had 65 countries and 8,000 guests, heads of all the largest Asia-Pacific regions, Russian companies, representatives of government authorities gathered, that is, the conversation was very substantive," Trutnev said.

He added that the Eastern Economic Forum is pragmatic and business-oriented. It is used as a platform for attracting new investments, exchanging information on how to work better, what preferences are needed, what investors do and do not succeed in.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format; high-level guests are expected to attend in person and online. All forum events will be broadcast on the EEF website.