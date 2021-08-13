Gazprom increases gas exports to Western Europe by 28.5% in first half of 2021

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. In the first half of 2021, Gazprom increased gas supplies to Western Europe by 28.52% compared to the same period last year to 77.235 bln cubic meters, the company said on Friday.

The main consumers of Russian gas in Western Europe are Germany (growth in supplies by 43.42% to 28.872 bln cubic meters), Austria (down 18.2% to 5.397 bln cubic meters), Italy (an increase of 14.09% to 11.393 bln cubic meters), and France (an increase of 15% to 6.582 bln cubic meters).

Gazprom's exports to Turkey in January-June 2021 increased 3.09-fold to 14.623 bln cubic meters.

At the same time, in January - June 2021, Gazprom increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline 2.94-fold compared to the same period in 2020 to 4.62 bln cubic meters.

Deliveries via the pipeline began in December 2019, when 0.328 bln cubic meters were supplied. In 2020, gas supplies to China increased to 4.101 bln cubic meters.

In the first half of this year, Gazprom delivered 17.79 bln cubic meters of gas to Central Europe against 17.73 bln cubic meters in January - June 2020. Meanwhile, 10.075 bln cubic meters were supplied to Belarus in six months, which is 11.2% higher than in the same period last year.