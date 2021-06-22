Hainan's innovation zone sets up service center for foreign specialists

HAIKOU, June 22. /TASS/. The Jiangdong New District Advanced Innovation Development Zone in the eastern part of Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan) announced the opening of a center to serve foreign specialists who seek employment on Hainan, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, about 80 people took part in the opening ceremony, including representatives of 16 foreign countries. The event was held with the support of three municipal departments: personnel development, "Jiangdong New District" affairs, as well as science, industry and information.

"This center will explain to foreign specialists the strategy of Hainan in the field of employment. It will provide advice and services that will simplify the passage of procedures for citizens of other states applying for a work visa," the Haikou administration commented on the creation of the new institution. As the local authorities clarified, thanks to such measures, the city expects to increase the inflow of valuable specialists from abroad.

Jiangdong New District is one of the 11 key economic development zones of Hainan's free trade port, where the province's most important strategic projects are being implemented. The list of tasks of this innovative platform includes the development of modern services in the field of civil aviation, finance, tourism, science and technology, urban agricultural and e-commerce facilities. According to official statistics, the volume of foreign investment in this cluster in 2020 exceeded $ 1.4 billion.