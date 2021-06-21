Work to complete Nord Stream to continue with EU partners

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia hopes for a dialogue with the United States on the construction of Nord Stream 2, and will continue to work on the completion of the project with European partners, said Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

"As for the opposition to Nord Stream 2, we heard statements after the summit that America would continue [the policy] directed against this project," Peskov said. "We will continue our work, that at least we can continue to work in the course of a dialogue with the Americans, but, of course, we will continue to work with our European partners in terms of finalizing this project and launching it as soon as possible".

Earlier, Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security, said that the US authorities will continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.