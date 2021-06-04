Russian GDP growth reaches 10.7% in April — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth reached 10.7% in April in annual terms, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"Russia’s GDP growth amounted to 10.7% in April year-on-year," he said.

Earlier, Rosstat said that GDP lost 1% in Q1 2021, according to preliminary estimates. In 2020, Russia’s GDP rose by 1.4% in Q1, after which the decline started - by 7.8% in Q2, by 3.5% in Q3, and 1.8% in Q4, according to the service. Total GDP contraction amounted to 3% last year, Rosstat said in its revised estimation.

The Economic Development Ministry expects Russia’s GDP to gain 2.9% this year, 3.2% in 2022, and 3% in 2023.

