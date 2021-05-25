Unemployment rate in Russia down to 5.2% in April

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in April fell to 5.2% from 5.4% in March, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate (the ratio of the number of unemployed to the number of labor force) in April 2021 amounted to 5.2%," the Federal State Statistics Service said.

According to the agency, in April, the total number of unemployed in Russia amounted to 3.9 million people.

"The number of labor force aged 15 and over in April was 75.1 million people, including 71.2 million people who were classified as employed in economic activities and 3.9 million people were classified as unemployed, meeting the ILO criteria (that is, did not have a job or a profitable occupation, they were looking for a job and were ready to start it in the surveyed week)," the statistics service notes.

In May, the head of the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation, Anton Kotyakov, said that the situation with unemployment in the republics of Komi and Mari El, the Altai region and the Pskov region remains difficult. According to the ministry, in April 2021, the number of officially registered unemployed fell to 1.63 million people. On May 22, aide to the President of the Russian Federation Maksim Oreshkin said that he expects a full recovery of the labor market in Russia to pre-crisis levels by the end of this year.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, in 2020, the number of unemployed in Russia amounted to about 4.321 million people, which is 24.7% more than in the previous year. The total share of unemployed among the working age population in 2020 was 5.9%.