Sputnik Light may enter civilian circulation in three weeks, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus infection may enter civilian circulation in three weeks, Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Thursday.

"In three weeks," the minister said in response to a corresponding question.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide in August 2020. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest data, the efficacy of Sputnik V reaches 97.6%. This is the highest indicator worldwide.