US State Department confirms waiver of new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 19. /TASS/. The US Department of State has confirmed that there would be no actual sanctions against the Switzerland-based company overseeing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in a report to the US Congress, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the sanctions will be introduced and then immediately waived.

The report noted that Nord Stream 2 AG was engaged in "sanctionable activity" under US law but the Biden administration decided to waive the sanctions for national security reasons.

The US Department of State has not officially responded to a corresponding inquiry by TASS.