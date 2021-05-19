Kremlin positively assesses possible lifting of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin positively assesses the reports that the United States may waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2, but there is no official confirmation yet, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.

"We are still talking about general publications, so it can hardly be perceived as a signal. Although the very fact that such publications appeared is already quite positive," he said.

"It is too early to talk about any official plans. For now, at least, we do not have any official confirmation in this regard," Peskov added.