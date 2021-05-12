Cabinet to allocate $202 mln for Arctic development program in three years, says PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s government will allocate around 15 bln rubles ($202 mln) for implementation of the state program for development of the Arctic zone in coming three years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when delivering a report on the government’s activities in 2020 in the State Duma (lower house) on Wednesday.

"The government greenlighted a state program for the Arctic zone development in late March. Around 15 bln rubles will be allocated for its implementation in coming three years, with 3.5 bln - as early as this year," he said.

The program is mainly targeted at ensuring the sustainable development of the region, attracting investors and creating new jobs, PM added.