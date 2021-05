MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The MOEX index during trading on Monday rose to 3,702.07 points (+0.53%), having updated its historical maximum as of 13:20 Moscow time.

The RTS index, in turn, rose by 0.01% to 1,577.68 points.

By 13:40 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.54% to 3,702.44 points, the RTS index reached 1,578.03 points (+0.03%).