Russia to continue increasing associated gas utilization, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia plans to scale up associated gas utilization, President Vladimir Putin says at the climate summit on Thursday.

"We intend to further proceed with the buildup of associated gas utilization volumes, implement the large-scale environmental upgrade and energy efficiency increase in all economic spheres and support trapping, storage and use of carbon dioxide from all sources," the head of state says.

"We are also creating the infrastructure for hydrogen use as a raw material and as an energy resource," Putin notes. "A pilot project to form the carbon pricing system and carbon units trading has started in the Sakhalin Region," the Russian leader says. Implementation of this project will "enable achieving carbon neutrality of this Russian region as early as by 2025," Putin adds.