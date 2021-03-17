US authorities to broaden export restrictions against Russia

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The US administration will extend export restrictions against Russia, the US Department of Commerce says on Wednesday.

"The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will expand export restrictions on Russia pursuant to a March 2, 2021 determination by the Secretary of State that the Government of Russia has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," the Department said.

A ‘presumption of denial’ will be effective since March 18 for export and reexport of items controlled for security reasons, according to the statement. At the same time, certain exceptions will be provided, in particular, for export of products related to civil aviation and government space cooperation.