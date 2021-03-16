Gazprom, Shell ink strategic cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Gazprom and Shell concluded the agreement on strategic cooperation for the term of five years on March 16, the Russian gas holding says on Tuesday.

"Particular attention will be paid, for instance, to such areas as studies of energy market, implementation of projects throughout the value creation chain, and cooperation in the sphere of digital development of technologies and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Gazprom says.

The agreement was signed in the videoconference mode in presence of chief executive officers of Gazprom and Shell.