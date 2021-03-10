Russia uses the most cutting-edge and reliable technologies for NPP in Turkey, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is using the most advance and reliable technologies when building the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Rosatom as the recognized leader in peaceful nuclear development is applying the most state-of-the-art engineering solutions, economically efficient and reliable technologies in the course of plant construction, and the highest safety standards and the strictest environment protection requirements are met at the same time," Putin said during the official ceremony of construction start for the third power unit of NPP, where he participated by videoconference with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.