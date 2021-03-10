Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's 3rd unit in Turkey

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have launched the pouring of "first concrete" for the third unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey, which means the actual start of the unit's construction on Wednesday.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the Turkish province of Mersin on the Mediterranean shore is being built by the state corporation Rosatom. President Putin took part in the ceremony to inaugurate the construction of the third unit of the Akkuyu NPP via a video conference.