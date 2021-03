MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Alrosa plans to scale up diamond sales to 34-36 mln carats in 2021, Deputy CEO of the Russian diamond miner Alexei Filippovsky says at a teleconference with investors on Tuesday.

"Our sales expectations for this year are 34-36 mln carats," he said. Alrosa expects the recovery of diamond prices to the pre-crisis level by the end of the first quarter, Filippovsky added.