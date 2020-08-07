Alrosa unearths Russia’s largest color diamond

"The diamond was extracted from the Ebelyakh mine in Yakutia, Russia. This is the largest natural color rough diamond ever found in Russia," the company says.

The rough diamond is of intense yellow-brown color. Its sizes are 47x24x22 mm. According to a preliminary estimate, it is 120-230 million years old, Alrosa says.

"Such a large natural color rough diamond is a unique discovery. Now, the stone is at Alrosa’s United Selling Organization being studied and evaluated by our specialists. After that, we will decide whether to give it to our manufacturers for cutting or sell it as a rough. Of course, cutters in any country will be interested in such a diamond, as it has the potential to give several high quality polished diamonds," Pavel Vinikhin, the head of Diamonds of Alrosa cutting and polishing division, said in a comment.