Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to borrow around $50.23 bln in 2021

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance plans to borrow about 3.7 trillion rubles ($50.23 bln) in 2021, about 75 bln rubles ($1.02 bln) a week, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov told reporters.

According to Siluanov, the pace of borrowing will depend on the external situation. "We will look at the situation. There is also the question of what will happen to the US administration, whether they will impose restrictions on our debts," the minister said.

He stressed that the Ministry of Finance in 2021 plans to borrow $3 bln on foreign markets, depending on the situation. "Next year we included $3 bln - access to foreign markets. We will also look at the situation," Siluanov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance still opposes a strong increase in public debt, as its maintenance will require large expenditures from the budget.