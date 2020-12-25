Vostok Oil project to ensure shipment of 100 mln tonnes of goods along Northern Sea Route

KRASNOYARSK, December 25. /TASS/. Achievement of full capacity by Vostok Oil project of the Russian oil major Rosneft will provide annual load of 100 mln tonnes of goods along the Northern Sea Route, Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Region Alexander Uss told TASS in an interview.

"When reaching full capacity by 2030, Vostok Oil will generally provide for annual capacity of up to 100 mln tonnes of goods along the Northern Sea Route. This does not refer to oil alone but also to coal and metals," the governor said.

Feedstock from fields and deposits will be directed either westward or eastward, Uss said. The Northern Sea Route is a global transport artery changing the way logistics is operating in Eurasia and opening "a historical window of opportunities" for the Krasnoyarsk Region, the official noted.

Rosneft is currently engaged in the implementation of the large-scale Vostok Oil project bringing together already tapped fields of the Vankor Group and greenfields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region. The first phase will provide oil production of 30 mln tonnes in 2024 and the second one up to 100 mln tonnes in 2030.