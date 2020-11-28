Serbian section of TurkStream to be completed soon - President Vucic

BELGRADE, November 28. /TASS/. The Serbian segment of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be completed in the near future, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday.

"As far as this issue is concerned, we call the gas pipeline Balkan Stream, the Russians call it TurkStream, it’s all the same. We have agreements with Gazprom, we will do everything that is necessary and, as far as I can follow this very tight schedule of work, everything is going well. Everything is going very intensively, we will finish it in a few days’ time," he said.

On October 13, Vucic said that Serbia would fully complete the construction of its segment of the gas pipeline by the end of 2020.

The TurkStream gas pipeline launched on January 8, 2020, passes across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey, followed by an onshore transit line to the border with neighboring states, from where gas is exported to Greece, Bulgaria and North Macedonia. In the future (after the construction of all infrastructure is completed) gas will be transported to Serbia and Hungary. The capacity of the 930-kilometer-long gas pipeline is 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year.