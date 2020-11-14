Russians get into crop production amidst new restrictions - research

MOSCOW, November 14. / TASS /. Clients of Raiffeisenbank in October 2020, due to the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions, sharply increased their spending on indoor plants, spending more than 305,000 rubles last month, this is more than 17% more than in September, according to the bank's research made available to TASS on Saturday.

The average bill for one purchase of indoor plants and the necessary equipment for them in the past month amounted to 1258 rubles. At the same time, the minimum spending was 20 rubles, and the largest was 6,280 rubles, according to the bank's data.

"Planting is the new black. Urban Jungle is a global trend. Today, indoor plants have achieved a popularity that hasn't been seen since the 1970s. This is partly because the townspeople compensate for their lack of communication with nature. The coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation have only exacerbated this feeling," Raiffeisenbank analysts said.

In October, the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, ordered Russians to wear masks in crowded places, public transport, taxis and elevators. Also, by her resolution, Popova recommended to ban entertainment and the work of organizations in the field of public catering from 23:00 to 06:00 due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection.