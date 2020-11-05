Authorities of Archangelsk Region plan creating Arctic marina

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Authorities of the Archangelsk Region will work out an opportunity of creating the Pomor Harbor marina in Archangelsk, press service of the regional government says on Thursday.

"A very interesting project can evolve, including in terms of the economic payback. We will try to work on the project to be able to claim assignment of the status of the resident in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation. Then the potential investor will receive a high quality package of benefits and the economic model will be totally different," the press service says, citing Governor Alexander Tsybulsky.

Over 15,000 small-size vessels are currently registered in the Archangelsk Region but moorings existing in the region do not have modern equipment and do not offer a service package for clients, the press service said. The project concept is driven therefore by the need of creating a facility in Archangelsk with the accumulated package of innovations for development of water tourism, yachting and Arctic expedition tourism in Northern Russia, the press service added.

"One of main preconditions for marina development is location of Archangelsk on the large water artery - Northern Dvina having the access to the White Sea and connected with the Baltic Region through the White Sea - Baltic Canal," the press service noted.

The project will aimed at providing services for Russian and foreign yachtsmen and comprehensive tourist support of groups during the crew change or support of individual tourists, it added.