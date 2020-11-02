Delegation from Netherlands visits Hainan to discuss investment projects

HAIKOU, November 2. /TASS/. A delegation of diplomats and entrepreneurs from the Netherlands visited Hainan to discuss the participation of companies from this European country in the investment projects of Hainan's free trade port.According to the Hainan Daily, one of the key topics was the discussion of cooperation on modern agriculture.

"Dutch business was interested in the system of preferences offered by Hainan. Therefore, we invited more than 40 enterprises from our country, already doing business in China, to visit the island to learn more about the policy of benefits and new favorable opportunities for cooperation," said the Consul General of the Kingdom in the city of Guangzhou (southern province of Guangdong) Michael Birkins.

The diplomat said that since June 2020, when the general program for the development of Hainan's free trade port was published, he visited the province three times. According to Dutch entrepreneurs, they are interested not only in agriculture, but also in logistics projects, finance, air travel, tourism, legal and other modern commercial services.

"Hainan has good prospects and a reliable basis for cooperation with the Netherlands," said head of the international relations department of the provincial party committee Wang Sheng. He specified that the local administration will help strengthen Hainan's friendly ties with all countries and regions. The official explained that the authorities plan to establish more intensive cooperation with other states through a new model of attracting investors, which "combines diplomacy, business and market."

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.