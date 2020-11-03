Belarus to get the bulk of oil supplies over pipeline from Russia - PM

MINSK, November 3. /TASS/. Belarus will receive the bulk of oil deliveries in 2021 over the pipeline from Russia but alternative deliveries will also take place, Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said on Monday on the air with the Belarus-1 TV Channel.

"We have no problems with volumes of suppliers. Concerning alternative deliveries, they will be used in this year also but Belarus will purchase the base quantity of oil using the pipeline transport from Russia," Golovchenko said.

The annual volume of Russian oil deliveries to Belarusian refineries is estimated at 18 -20 mln tonnes, Golovchenko noted. "Specific volumes to be delivered will depend on capabilities of enterprises in terms of technical refining, on the situation evolving in the petroleum products market," the Prime Minister added.