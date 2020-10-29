Nornickel to allocate $25 million for support of indigenous peoples in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, October 29. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) over five years will allocate 2 billion rubles ($25 million) for support of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples on the Taimyr Peninsula, the company’s Vice President Andrei Grachev told TASS.

"We plan about 2 billion rubles for support of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples over five years," he said. "We have been planning the funds’ distribution."

About 10,000 representatives of the North’s low-numbered and indigenous peoples live on the Taimyr Peninsula. Many of them are employed in traditional crafts and occupations.

Earlier, Nornickel announced it would compensate for the damage from the fuel spill at its power plant near Norilsk and would undertake a program to support the indigenous people’s communities.