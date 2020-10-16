Rostec to supply 12,000 lung ventilators in 2020

GELENDZHIK, October 16. /TASS/. Rostec will supply 12,000 lung ventilators for Russian clinics in 2020, chief executive of the state-run corporation Sergei Chemezov says on Friday.

"We are producing up to 3,000 devices. Russian clinics received about 9,000 lung ventilators produced by our company that is a member of KRET [holding - TASS] since the year-start. 3,000 more units will be supplied by the year-end," Chemezov says.

Ventilators enjoy high demand, Chemezov noted. 1,300 lung ventilators were exported.

"All this equipment is in service at present," he added.