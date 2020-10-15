Russia hopes work on visa-free tourist trips agreement with Iran to be over soon

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to finish work on an agreement on visa-free tourist trips with Iran in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency is working with the Iranian partners on mechanisms of the implementation of the arrangements under the agreement.

"We hope this work will be finished soon and the agreement will come into force," she said, adding that the decision on the beginning of the agreement’s implementation would depend on the epidemic situation in Russia and Iran and on coronavirus lockdown measures in the two countries.

The agreement on visa-free group tourist trips was signed on March 28, 2017 during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Moscow.