MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"We are not afraid of US sanctions, we are used to them," he pointed out in response to a TASS question. "It will not affect our policy in any way. Our cooperation with Iran is multifaceted, defense cooperation will progress depending on the two countries' needs and mutual willingness," Ryabkov added.