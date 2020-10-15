Aeroflot plans to resume flights to Belgrade, Tokyo

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines plans to resume regular flights to Belgrade and Tokyo, the airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova said on Thursday.

"Aeroflot plans to start operating regular flights to Tokyo and Belgrade," she said talking to the Moscow-24 TV channel.

Spivakova also added that Aeroflot is increasing the frequency of flights to Minsk from one to three times a week, to the Maldives up to four times a week, and to Switzerland up to three times a week.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the resumption on a reciprocal basis of air services with Serbia, Cuba and Japan.

Russia suspended regular passenger flights with other countries in the spring due to the pandemic. Since summer Russia has resumed flights to the following countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, UAE, Turkey, the UK, Switzerland, Tanzania and the Maldives. However, some of the routes are subject to restrictions.