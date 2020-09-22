Gazprom resumes pumping gas through Power of Siberia after preventive maintenance

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Pumping gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline, which supplies gas to Russian consumers in the Far East and China, resumed on Tuesday after scheduled maintenance work, Gazprom said.

"Scheduled maintenance work on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has been completed. Gas transportation, as planned, has been resumed today at 3:00 Moscow time," the company said.

Maintenance began on September 15. This is the second preventive maintenance of the gas pipeline since the launch.