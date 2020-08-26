iHerb plans to sell Russian goods on its global Internet platform

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The US-based iHerb online store specializing in sales of vitamins, dietary supplements and health and beauty goods, plans to promote export goods of Russian producers on its global platform, chief executive of iHerb Russia Ilya Mikin told TASS.

"About twenty goods produced in Russia under the Rocs brand are already put up for sale. About five Russian manufacturers are on the pipeline to integrate with our global platform. We plan to proactively promote Russian products on the international market and we are very thoroughly picking high quality, natural and eco-friendly products, just as for all our clients worldwide," Mikin says.

iHerb supports the initiative of establishing bonded warehouses for the cross-border trade in Russia, the chief executive says. "Implementation of these warehouses will enable cross-border shops to deliver orders to buyers faster and more comfortably handle returns of merchandise," he added.