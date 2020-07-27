Russian Ministries to present tax cut options for investors to the Kurils before fall

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East will prepare proposals on cuts of taxes and insurance fees for investors that implement project on the Kuril Islands, Ministry press service told TASS

"Russian Ministry of Finance and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East were ordered to develop and present to the government their proposals on tax and insurance fee exemptions. This must be done before September 1," the Ministry said, adding that there is no specific decision on the benefits, as the issue is still in the works.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far East Federal District Yuri Trutnev ordered to look into such options. He urged to ramp up work on attraction of investors from Russia and other countries to the Kuril Islands.