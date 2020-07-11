Washington to impose additional tariffs on French goods worth $1.3 bln

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The US authorities are set to impose additional tariffs of 25% on French goods worth about $1.3 billion, according to a statement by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The measures, to enter force on January 6, 2021, were taken in response to France’s plans to introduce taxes for companies that provide digital services, including US ones.

"This notice announces the U.S. Trade Representative’s determination to take action in the form of additional duties of 25% on products of France," the document says. "The U.S. Trade Representative has further determined to suspend application of the additional duties for a period of up to 180 days."

This period would "allow additional time for bilateral and multilateral discussions that could lead to a satisfactory resolution of this matter," the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

The list of goods subject to additional fees mentions, among other things, various cosmetic products and bags.

"The U.S. Trade representative will continue to monitor the effects of the trade action and the progress made toward resolution of this matter," the document says.

Washington also reserves the right to start levying the tariffs before the 180-day period expires, if it deems necessary.