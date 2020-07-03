Belarusian president invites Russia’s Sberbank to finance projects in his country

TASS, July 3. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Russia’s Sberbank to take part in financing large-scale projects in Belarus.

"We want, like back in the Soviet era, to make a list of innovation facilities to be commissioned in the next five years. We also plan to agree their financing source so that they never be uncompleted projects," BelTA agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with Sberbank President and CEO Herman Gref on Friday.

"I would like to discuss a number of such projects with you. If Sberbank is ready to participate in these projects, I would be glad to welcome you here, your participation in large-scale financing of our economy," he said.

He also noted the Sberbank was actively working in Belarus, with a large portfolio of contracts and participation in various projects.