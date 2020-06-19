MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2020 delivery went up by 1.3% on London's ICE on Friday reaching the figure of $42.05 per barrel.
Price of Brent crude oil rises on London's ICE trading above $42 per barrel
Emir Kusturica to attend Victory Parade in Moscow at the invitation of defense minister
The parade is set for June 24, according to earlier reports
Belarus reports over 55,000 coronavirus cases, Lukashenko hails response to pandemic
Belarus did not impose any lockdowns, WHO has insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and give up on mass events
Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s new NATO partnership status
NATO dragging other countries into its orbit doesn’t boost Europe’s stability, according to the spokesman
Turkey launches ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
According to the country's Ministry of National Defense, lately the Kurdistan Workers' Party has increased attacks on the Turkish bases
Russia to feature latest weapon systems at Army-2020 international arms show
The Army 2020 international military-technical forum will be held on August 23-29 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow
India’s PM plans to attend BRICS, SCO summits in Russia
Russia’s Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been scheduled to visit India this year
Orlan-10 drones help artillery troops deliver precision strikes on enemy in Siberia drills
The troops accomplished over 20 fire assignments during the drills that involved over 500 personnel and more than 50 items of military hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Putin proposes UN Five to discuss common principles in world affairs
Modern system of international relations is one of the most important outcomes of the World War II, and today’s world leaders must guarantee that it will be preserved and improved, Russian President said
Russia sends two Be-200ES aircraft to Turkey
It will immediately embark on fire-prevention missions, according to the United Aircraft Corporation
Nord Stream 2 project to be completed if EU countries defend their interests — senator
The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
FSB detains Islamist group’s leaders, members in four Russian regions
A large amount of banned materials, data storage devices, communication means and debit cards were found in their homes and conspirative apartments, according to the FSB Center of Public Relations
EU prolongs sanctions against Russia for one year
The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with events in Ukraine in 2014
Moscow mayor claims removing restrictions harder than introducing them
Sergei Sobyanin explained that when introducing the restrictions the virus was to blame, while when lifting them "you have only yourself to blame"
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Kremlin hopes Beijing, New Delhi will iron out border conflict themselves
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that China and India are Russia’s close partners and allies
South Korea out of patience with North Korea, administration says
The official slammed as senseless and rude a statement by the younger sister of Kim Jong-un
Special Moscow-bound flight takes off from New York
It is scheduled to land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:26 Moscow time
Russia may need one month for minimum of new coronavirus cases - chief sanitary doctor
To date, 553,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 304,342 patients having recovered from the disease
Clinical trials of novel coronavirus vaccine begin in Russia
Two groups of volunteers - military and civilians have been selected to test safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals against decision of German regulator on Nord Stream 2
On May 15, the Federal Network Agency of Germany refused Nord Stream 2 AG in exempting the Nord Stream 2 project from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive
Russian diplomat warns European countries against hastily lifting travel restrictions
The European Commission earlier urged all EU countries to open internal borders by June 15 and to begin to gradually reopen external borders on July 1
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Musk popular in Russia due to illusions pinned on private projects, says Russian scientist
The former deputy president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is certain that the current fuss about Musk’s projects stems from the expectations free market economy enthusiasts pin on the privatization of space and space projects at some future date
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Russian military tracking USS Porter destroyer in Black Sea
This is the third time the USS Porter has entered the Black Sea in 2020
Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat
According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea
It was earlier reported that the Russian Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities were tracking the exercise Baltops 2020 of the US Navy and European countries running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
One child, three adults killed in shooting in northern Moscow
According to the law enforcement, the man shot the 26-year old woman, her 4-year old child and her mother, and then committed suicide
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Nearly 500 doctors die from coronavirus in Russia
Russia’s latest data indicates 7,660 fatalities nationwide
Russia-Serbia partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels - article
Lavrov and Dacic emphasized that it is up to the parties to the conflict to word and adopt a final solution that would be approved by the United Nations Security Council
Russian embassy sent note to UK about Skripals ‘moving’ to New Zealand, says envoy
The ambassador recalled that New Zealand’s leadership had refuted the claims that the former spy and his daughter moved there
US Navy amphibious assault ship begins transit into Black Sea
The amphibious assault ship Oak Hill is going to join the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, the press office of the US 6th Fleet reported on Thursday
Russian radars track flight of US Air Force’s B-52 strategic bombers over Pacific
The Defense Ministry explained that the bombers had not approached Russia’s borders
Clinical trials of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine begin
After vaccination, all volunteers will be isolated in a clinical setting for 28 days where medical professionals will monitor their physical condition
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas
At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters
Press review: Prisoner swap with US being weighed and Czech-Russian spat explodes
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 16
