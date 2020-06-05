Russian Direct Investment Fund invested about $2.9 bln into projects from year-start

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) invested about 200 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) into various projects within five months of 2020, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We will continue proactive investments into the Russian infrastructure, including together with our leading partners. We invested 365 bln rubles ($5.3 bln) with partners last year, and 200 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) already over 5 months of this year, more than in the last year. We will do this together with the infrastructural fund of the Finance Ministry that you have approved, and together with other funds of Russia," Dmitriev said.