Moldova asks Russia to resume talks on loan agreement

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. Moldova has asked Russia to discuss again the agreement on a 200 mln euro loan that was earlier blocked by the republic’s Constitutional Court, President Igor Dodon said when answering citizens’ questions on social networks on Friday.

"We have submitted a request to the Russian side to resume the talks on that issue. We expect a reply from the Russian prime minister. It is most likely that we will have discussions with Russian partners on that issue next week," Dodon said.

Russia has agreed to extend a loan to Moldova at Dodon’s request. A relevant agreement was approved by the republic’s government and ratified by the parliament. The funds were earmarked "for the purpose of budget support" for ten years at a rate of 2% per annum. According to the president, behind the move was the pro-European opposition seeking a regime change.