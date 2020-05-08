Moldovan Court creates dangerous precedent by cancelling deal with Russia — Dodon

"What if tomorrow someone […] challenges the EU Association Agreement, because some of its points contradict the constitution, or the agreement to open the NATO office, or the agreement, I don’t know, with the CIS, doesn’t matter. […] For the first time during the years of independence, the Constitutional Court has created a very dangerous precedent. This is fraught with consequences," the president noted.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court, responding to the demand of the opposition parties, declared the April 17 agreement between Russia and Moldova on 200 million euro loan to be contradicting the country’s basic law. Besides, the judges declared illegal the decision to begin negotiations with Russia and the decision of the Moldovan Parliament to ratify the loan agreement.

This is not the first time the Constitutional Court got entangled in a major political scandal. Earlier in 2019, the entire judge panel resigned after it supported the Democratic Party which lost the election and refused to cede power. The judges declared the new government illegitimate and demanded that the president dismissed the Parliament and declared snap elections. After reviewing all papers, the experts from the Council of Europe on constitutional law ruled that the Constitutional Court of Moldova abode neither to its own procedures not to the principle of impartiality during its proceeding. Following this ruling, the Constitutional Court judges cancelled their award and resigned.