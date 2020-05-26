Situation in Russian economy better than in other emerging markets, Central Bank says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian economy is in many respects better than in other countries with emerging markets, Ksenia Yudaeva, first deputy chairman of the Central Bank, said in the State Duma, lower house of parliament.
"The policy that we carried out last year and in previous years to prevent the accumulation of vulnerabilities either created buffers that can now be used to stabilize the situation, or really prevented the accumulation of risks. That is why, in many respects, the situation in our country looks somewhat more stable than in similar countries with emerging markets or than [the situation] in previous episodes with the same high volatility in our country," she said.