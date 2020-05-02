450,000 protective gear for medics made by Rostec

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Over 450,000 individual protective gear for medical personnel have been manufactured by Rostec’s Roskhimzashchita corporation. Moreover, the corporation said on Saturday it plans to manufacture 150,000 such gear a day.

"Currently, daily output exceeds 90,000 of individual protective gear. And it is planned to expand production to 150,000 a day in May. This the task set by the government," the corporation cited Rostec Deputy Director General Maxim Vybornykh as saying.

The protective gear kits consisting of trousers, a jacket, headwear, a surgical coat, and overboots made of composite nonwoven materials, received a registration certificate on April 20.

According to the corporation, contracts for such kits have been signed with 12 Russian regions.

Earlier, Roskhimzashchita launched production of antivirus overalls.