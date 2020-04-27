Russia, US to continue sharing information on oil market, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will continue sharing information on the situation on the oil market, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday addressing the students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations via a video link.

"A certain exchange of information, not coordination or cartel agreement, is a serious step itself. I think that exchange of information, the possibility of hearing each other and considering that in decision-making, be it OPEC+ or a decision taken concerning the state of the market, that process of mutual information will continue, of course," he said.

Meanwhile, the US hardly considers it necessary to make a new larger agreement on oil export as it is strongly limited by the anti-trust legislation, Russia’s top diplomat noted. "When it discussed with (Russia), with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members the situation connected with the sharp demand plunge and, consequently, the unprecedented prices drop, it talked about the necessity to stay within the framework of anti-trust requirements. That is why in the strict sense, the US can’t enter an organization or establish an organization dealing with the markets of oil, gas or any other commodity considering those domestic legislation issues," the minister said.

"What is different about it is that it is actually working in the same direction as OPEC+ relying on market conditions. If the market is oversupplied it is a normal market solution to reduce production," he added.